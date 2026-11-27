The president struggled to stick with a single grievance in his deranged tirade.

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Donald Trump’s critics are calling for his removal after the president marked Thanksgiving with a sprawling diatribe.

The 80-year-old’s 461-word Truth Social tirade included a demand for the expulsion of all but a tiny fraction of the country’s Somali population, based on his false claim that just 2 percent work without claiming government assistance.

He peddled a conspiracy theory that government officials had deliberately understated economic growth ahead of the midterms and bragged he is building “the ballroom that Presidents have sought for over 150 years.”

He also bizarrely thanked “murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our country” for being returned “to their point of origin,” where he hopes they are now living “a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again.”

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“We will miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!” he concluded.

The commander-in-chief’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, was among those who reacted with horror to his extraordinary holiday meltdown.

Trump fired off his extraordinary screed from Mar-a-Lago—he later called U.S. service members with first lady Melania. Daniel Heuer/Getty Images

“Hey, Republicans--is there any line you’re willing to draw, or is this ok with you, too?” she wrote on X.

Liberal commentator Mehdi Hasan helped lead the charge in calling for the president to be removed from office.

“He used his Thanksgiving post to call for the mass deportation of Somali Americans and to brag about his fricking Ballroom,” Hasan wrote. “25th Amendment this guy. Seriously.”

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Former MAGA stalwart Breck Wrosham added: “He ACTUALLY had the AUDACITY to post this on Thanksgiving. This Thankgiving [sic] I would be MOST thankful for a 25th Amendment action taken against this man.”

Another user added that “this is f---ing insane even for Trump,” and that “the excessive amount of delusion in this post is 25th amendment worthy….”

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Conservative commentator Bill Kristol called on the incoming, Democratic-controlled Congress to pursue impeachment instead. “Dear 120th Congress, Impeach him ASAP and get it over with,” he wrote.

Trump’s Thanksgiving meltdown marks the second time this week his social media antics have triggered a flurry of demands that he be relieved of his presidential duties.

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The president provoked similar outrage on Monday when he celebrated the reinstatement of Nvidia boss Jensen Huang with an AI-generated picture of the bloodied tech executive brandishing a red bra.

The image was a doctored version of a photograph of Trump following the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

Invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment would require Vice President JD Vance and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet to declare him incapable of doing his job.

A two-thirds majority in each chamber of Congress would ultimately be needed to keep him sidelined if Trump chose to challenge that move.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.