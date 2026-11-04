BACKFIRED MAGA Stooges Humiliated as ‘Red Wave’ Boasts Blow Up Popular MAGA voices had been proclaiming that a “red wave” was coming. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Far-right MAGA cronies’ claim that a huge “red wave” is coming in this year’s midterm election has quickly been disproven.

MAGA influencer Benny Johnson started the evening by declaring that Democrats’ widespread wins were not materializing because the U.S. territory of Guam had seen heavy party losses.

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“The ‘Blue Wave’ is not materializing. Guam FLIPPED from Blue to Red,” Johnson declared at 5:03 p.m. on Election Day.

Johnson's predictions did not come true whatsoever. Caitlin O'Hara/REUTERS

In an attached video, Johnson declared that “something pretty remarkable” is happening to Republicans.

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“You’re seeing depressed turnouts in blue counties, and you’re seeing that also in Nevada. You’re seeing that in Kansas. You’re seeing the odds flip in places like Iowa,” he proclaimed.

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“The blue tsunami that has been promised is not materializing,” Johnson asserted. “It is going to be a crisis day for Democrats when they realize that they’ve been lied to yet again, the polls are wrong, yet again, and that they are completely and totally despised by the American people yet again. So we’ll see, but very good look so far.”

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That win has not exactly materialized, as Democrats even in hotly contested states such as North Carolina and Georgia have blown Republicans out of the water in statewide elections. Even in reliably red South Carolina, Democrats prevailed stateside with Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews beating out Sen. Darline Graham, highlighting just how widespread Democrats’ wins have been.

Dustin Grage, a columnist for the far-right Townhall.com, had declared that Republican insiders were actually not warning of a “blue wave,” writing that “The early returns actually look great for Republicans. If these trends continue, Republicans will be fine.”

@GrageDustin/X

Other MAGA online personalities such as Mario Nawfal, who claims to have the largest show on social media platform X, and right-wing personality Ryan Fournier’s predictions of a “red wave” also did not come to fruition.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Bo French, a candidate who has come under fire for his racist past comments and is currently losing his race, had also proclaimed that Republicans would wipe out Democrats.

“Today the red wave crushes the low I.Q. blue fever dream,” he declared.

@bofrench/X

Some Republicans began accepting their fate as they admitted that Democrats had wiped them out.

“Holy crap…It really is a Blue tsunami, this is horrifying,” Matt Van Swol, right-wing Hurricane Helene influencer, said.

@mattvanswol/X

Fox News host Jesse Watters, who has been pessimistic about Republicans’ chances throughout the evening, also accepted defeat early on election night as results poured in.

“It’s not a red wave,” he said on air. “I don’t think we’re gonna get our $5,000 checks.”

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