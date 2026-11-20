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A former Donald Trump superfan has revealed what he’s doing with his old MAGA merch.

Rick Frazier, 70, was a “Front Row Joe” who traveled around the country watching dozens of the 80-year-old’s rallies. But now those days are gone.

The retired tank-track factory worker split with Trump when he realized the president had stalled on releasing the Epstein files and failed to keep the promises he made in 2015, especially to drain the D.C. swamp.

Rick Frazier has turned on Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

He told the Daily Beast that he has a “bunch” of MAGA merch and is “surrounded” by it in his home, but now plans to start selling some of it and replacing it with pictures of his family.

“I haven’t taken down my memorabilia as of today,” he said. “But I do feel I will start putting it away. Some of it I actually plan on selling and giving my kids.”

A jersey of Frazier's signed by Trump. Rick Frazier

“It’s slowly coming down, the kids are going on the wall,” he told the Beast. “I’m just slowly taking some of it down, but it is good memories to me, and I’ll be slowly putting pictures back up on the wall, but that’s just something I really didn’t have a lot of to begin with.

“I do have pictures of my family, but there’ll probably be more,” he added. “I am surrounded by memorabilia.”

Trump lost Frazier over several issues, including failing to drain the swamp. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Frazier and his fellow Front Row Joes have been regular faces at Trump rallies over the last decade, and he believes he’s attended more than 100.

The group became known for their unusual outfits and steadfast dedication to the 80-year-old president. Frazier, for instance, is known for wearing a big red tie, which says “No Crime!”

Brick Suit, so called because he wears a suit that looks like it’s made out of bricks, is an associate of his.

Frazier has since turned on Trump and made headlines by calling him the “king of swamp.”

He said he plans to start putting up more pictures of his family. Rick Frazier

He said he doesn’t regret the years or “one penny” spent following the politician who would ultimately disappoint him, because he “made a lot of friends, and I went over 45 different states.”

“And I look at [the MAGA merchandise] kind of the same way,” he added. “It’s memorabilia to me, memories.

He said he plans to sell some items, but didn't specify which ones. Rick Frazier

“I can look at certain things and remember what I did or how I got to be there that day. So that’s kind of how I look at that. And I don’t look at it like I’m looking at it to a bad memory.”

“Memories and experiences, you know? Because I’m not going to live with regret or something. I enjoyed all that. I just didn’t enjoy the outcome.”

“Honestly, the only bad memories are that I didn’t get what I thought I was going to get back in 2015,” he said elsewhere in the interview. “It went full circle.”

Blake Marnell, A.K.A. 'Brick Suit' is another Front Row Joe. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Frazier’s daughter died of a drug overdose in 2023, and he received a signed letter from Trump that said “Melania and I are devastated,” The Washington Post previously reported.

He told the Post that one big rift with Trump came when he gave a “full and complete pardon” to former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández.

Hernández had been serving a 45-year prison sentence, and prosecutors said he had “partnered with some of the world’s most prolific narcotics traffickers to build a corrupt and brutally violent empire based on the illegal trafficking of tonnes of cocaine to the United States,” the BBC reported.

Frazier said he's "surrounded" by merch." Rick Frazier

“See, that got me all upset,” Frazier, from Ohio, told the Post.

It wasn’t the only thing.

“Epstein crimes and feeding the industrial military complex… those are big nos for me,” Frazier previously told Politico’s Playbook. “He promoted himself as a no-war president. That didn’t work out.”

He said that he sees some of the merchandise as memorabilia and is fond of the memories they hold. Rick Frazier

Trump alienated many of his most devout followers when he said, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” when quizzed by the press during a 2025 Cabinet meeting.

He had campaigned on releasing the files related to his old associate in 2024.

Asked if he had a message for Trump, Frazier said, “Stop listening to the lobbyists and start listening to the little guy that works hard for you.”