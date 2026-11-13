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SWAMP KING

MAGA Superfan Savages Trump With Brutal New Nickname

A former “Front Row Joe” is twisting the knife.

CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Crossroads Arena on October 26, 2026 in Corinth, Mississippi. Trump is in Mississippi today to continue campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Harry Thompson

One of President Donald Trump’s former biggest fans has come up with a nasty new nickname for his one-time hero.

Rick Frazier was a regular “Front Row Joe” at the president’s many rallies around the country over the last decade, but not anymore.

In an interview with The Washington Post, he said his hope that the 80-year-old would “drain the swamp” had come crashing down.

US President Donald J. Trump makes an announcement on healthcare in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 04: Rick Frazier, a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, points to his tie while awaiting the start of an event hosted by Trump at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Earlier in the day, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts stemming from hush money payments in 2016 to two women, becoming the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rick Frazier has turned on Trump.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“He’s the king of swamp,” the 70-year-old told the Post when it visited his home in Ohio, giving the president a new nickname.

Frazier was first drawn to Trump in 2015, won over by his promises to prevent immigration on the southern border and stymie the drug trade. His daughter died from a drug overdose in 2023.

But he was handed a brutal reality check when Trump stalled over the release of the Epstein files and mocked the word “affordability” at a rally.

He first denounced the man whom he had followed around the country to more than 100 rallies in September.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: An anti-trump demonstrator steps on a Make America Great Again baseball cap on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Former president Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

MAGA's voters abandoned it in the midterms.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

“Epstein crimes and feeding the industrial military complex … those are big nos for me,” Frazier, a founding Front Row Joes member, told Politico’s Playbook at the time. “He promoted himself as a no-war president. That didn’t work out.”

“I’m to the point of not going to the polls in November.”

Trump stunned many of his loyalists when he said, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” in a 2025 Cabinet meeting.

He had campaigned on releasing the files related to his old associate in 2024.

US President Donald Trump throws MAGA hats to the crowd upon arrival to speak at a midterm campaign rally at Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, Ohio, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

MAGA has defined the GOP for a decade.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Frazier was left further disillusioned when Trump pardoned former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández.

“See, that got me all upset,” he told the Post.

Hernández had been serving 45 years in prison in the U.S. when Trump gave him a “full and complete pardon.”

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport in Gastonia, North Carolina, on September 16, 2026.
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Prosecutors said he had “partnered with some of the world’s most prolific narcotics traffickers to build a corrupt and brutally violent empire based on the illegal trafficking of tonnes of cocaine to the United States,” the BBC reports.

He threw in the towel with Trump after a rally in Kentucky. Trump used the stage that day to dunk on Rep. Thomas Massie, a GOP member who has clashed with Trump on several occasions. Massie is a leading advocate for releasing the Epstein files.

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At the midterms, he voted for Congressman Jim Jordan, a longtime Ohio representative. However, he voted blue for the Senate and for state governor, the Post reported.

“I’m kind of going to go back to the way I was before Trump,” he said. “I was independently swinging wherever the best guy was running. And that’s the way I think it should be.

Trisha Hope is another former Trump devotee who has now broken from him.

Like many voters with “America First” sensibilities, she was no fan of the war with Iran.

“He’s said the war is over 600 different times. He tells us they don’t have a military, they don’t have a Navy. They’re still blowing up things,” she said. “It’s just all lies.”

Similarly, she felt a “dagger in my heart” when Trump batted away questions about Epstein.

“It was like a light switch went on and a veil lifted, and I saw him for who he was, and I have not been able to unsee it since,” she told Politico.

The White House previously dismissed the concerns raised by the formerly MAGA faithful.

“President Trump is still the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party. All year, President Trump has traveled around the country sharing the achievements of his administration with Republicans. There is absolutely no distance between them.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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