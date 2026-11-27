OWN GOAL? MAGA’s Favorite QB Gets Cold Shoulder After Blowup Aaron Rodgers may have just ended his own career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Aaron Rodgers’ decision to blow up his coach after being benched for Friday night’s game appears to have ended his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and could spell the end of his NFL career altogether. The quarterback, who will be 43 next week, went unclaimed on waivers on Thursday afternoon, after being released following the November 10 trade deadline. The veteran player is now a free agent and can choose to sign with any club, but given his announcement in the spring that he intended to retire at the end of the season, a new deal might be a hard sell. The four-time NFL MVP blew it all up during an interview with ESPN’s Pat McAfee. Mike McCarthy, 63, his longtime former Packers coach, allegedly fell asleep snoring during team meetings, skipped other meetings and walkthroughs, and mistakenly chanted “Packers” during a Steelers halftime huddle. This is not the first time this year Rodgers’ remarks on the McAfee show have caused a stir. In August, he called former top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci an “absolute coward,” drawing the support of MAGA die-hards.

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