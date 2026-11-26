Aaron Rodgers was cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers after his public blow-up over his coach’s alleged misbehavior.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped Aaron Rodgers after the four-time MVP quarterback accused his coach of falling asleep during team meetings.

Steelers writer Gerry Dulac announced Wednesday afternoon that the team was expected to release Rodgers following his interview with ESPN’s Pat McAfee. Hours later, Rodgers’ release was made official via the league transaction wire, according to ESPN.

McCarthy coached the Packers for 13 years, until he was fired 2018. Barry Reeger/Barry Reeger/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the broadcast, Rodgers alleged that his former Packers coach, Mike McCarthy, 63, who coached him for 13 seasons, fell asleep during team meetings to the point of snoring, missed other meetings and walkthroughs, and confused the Steelers for his former team, the Green Bay Packers, during a halftime chant.

“When he was missing meetings and the word was he’s sleeping, and then he’s sleeping in the coaches’ film sessions and he’s not alert here,” Rodgers said. “And he doesn’t want to get to know the defense. I’m telling the defense, ‘Hey, just trust me …’ And then he’s telling me, ‘I don’t need to get to know the defense at all.’"

Rodgers and McCarthy helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2011. Barry Reeger/Barry Reeger/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Rodgers was cut after the trade deadline, he can either be claimed by another team on waivers, or become an unrestricted free agent.

David Dunn, Rodgers’ agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Pittsburgh Steelers communications team also did not immediately respond.

The rift between Rodgers and McCarthy escalated after the quarterback was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph, who has recorded just two passing yards since the beginning of the 2026 season.

He was informed by his teammate, tight end Pat Freiermuth, that he wouldn’t be in Friday’s game. Rodgers said McCarthy had not told him about the benching during their conversations in the days leading up to the game.

Rodgers aired several grievances during his interview with ESPN's Pat McAfee. ESPN

“This is some of the issues that I’ve been dealing with that ultimately led to where we’re at now,” Rodgers said. “Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers.”

Rodgers added that he wouldn’t return to Pittsburgh before the decision was even announced.

“At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh,” he said. “That ship has definitely sailed.”

Rodgers has played 22 years in the NFL, winning MVP four times. Eric Hartline/Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that McCarthy has the full backing of the Steelers organization. McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that he was the right person to lead the team, according to ESPN.

“I know how to win, and that’s the facts. This is my third program, and I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization, what we’ve got started, and the opportunity we have to learn and grow today because of some of the things that frankly should have been talked about earlier,” McCarthy said.

The Steelers are currently 6-4 heading into Week 12.