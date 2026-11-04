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MAGA’s Vilest Candidate Gets Karma for Twisted Attack Ad

The Trump favorite doubled down on his attacks on his Democratic rival’s family past despite widespread revulsion.

Amy Acton and Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor.

The Daily Beast/Reuters

By Farrah Tomazin

Trump-backed candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s vile attack on Amy Acton has spectacularly backfired, with the Democrat defeating him to become Ohio’s next governor.

The Democratic victory is a remarkable turnaround for Democrats in a state Trump carried comfortably in 2024, and a particularly humiliating defeat for Ramaswamy, a biotech billionaire who exemplified Trump’s “at all costs” mentality.

US President Donald Trump listens as Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a rally at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, US, October 3, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump listens as Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a rally at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, US, October 3, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The 41-year-old’s campaign was engulfed by controversy after airing the ad, which featured Acton’s estranged mother calling her a liar.

Acton, 60, has not spoken to her mother since she was 12 years old, when she was removed from her mother’s custody after her stepfather was arrested and charged with raping her.

Many Republicans urged Ramaswamy to reverse course, warning that the backlash could also affect their must-win Senate race in Ohio between former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican incumbent and object of Trump’s affection, Jon Husted.

jon husted

US Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) listens to US President Donald Trump speak during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Among them was Republican governor Mike DeWine, who appointed Husted to the Senate in January 2025 after Ohio native JD Vance vacated his seat when he became vice president.

Former president Barack Obama also weighed in, telling a rally in Cleveland: “We’ve seen there’s no line he won’t cross, no low he won’t sink to, to try to get in the limelight.”

Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton.
Tripling Down

Desperate Ramaswamy Launches New Vile Attack at Opponent

Farrah Tomazin

Following the controversial ad, election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball moved its rating of the Ohio gubernatorial race from “toss-up” to “leans Democratic.”

But speaking to the Daily Beast on Tuesday, Henry Nickel, who has been working at the Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters to boost support for Ramaswamy, said he was optimistic.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton.
Tripling Down

Desperate Ramaswamy Launches New Vile Attack at Opponent

Farrah Tomazin

“We had a tremendous turnout of voters today,” he said, citing Trump’s visits to Ohio. I do think the “Trump effect” has played a part in boosting the dormant Trump vote and I’m hoping it’s enough to get out candidates over the line.”

But Trump continued to back Ramaswamy, as did Vance, who suggested Republicans should stop whining and concentrate on winning the election.

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Ramaswamy also spent most of his campaign doubling down, but quietly released an edited version of the original 60-second ad on October 25, which omitted key allegations about Acton’s homeless childhood. By last week, he got rid of the ad altogether.

Ohio gubernatorial Democratic candidate Amy Acton makes a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ohio gubernatorial Democratic candidate Amy Acton makes a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Casting her ballot on Tuesday, she “crossed the line” and called him “a danger” to the state of Ohio.

“I think he is out of touch. He’s out for himself,” she said while addressing reporters and voters after casting her ballot in Ohio on Tuesday. “And I’ve always felt he was a danger to our state.”

Ramaswamy, meanwhile, urged Ohio voters to look beyond political and regional divisions as he cast his ballot in Columbus.

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Farrah Tomazin
Farrah TomazinPolitical Correspondent

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