Major Trump Donor Imaad Zuberi Charged With Obstructing Probe Into Inauguration
Imaad Zuberi, a major donor to President Trump’s inaugural committee, was reportedly charged with obstructing a federal probe into whether foreign nationals were illegally giving money to Trump’s inaugural fund. According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles-based venture capitalist is accused of taking “numerous steps” to block the investigation into where Trump’s inaugural fund got its cash—taking actions like backdating a $50,000 check and deleting emails, prosecutors claimed. Zuberi, who has also donated to Democrats, gave $900,000 to the president’s inaugural committee and recently pleaded guilty in a separate case in which he’s accused of failing to register as a foreign agent, campaign-finance violations, and tax evasion. Zuberi’s attorney reportedly declined to comment.