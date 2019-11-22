NOT OVER YET
Trump Donor Imaad Zuberi Might Face New Federal Charges
Federal prosecutors in New York have reportedly informed Imaad Zuberi, a venture capitalist and well-connected major Trump donor, that they intend to charge him with obstruction of justice and failing to register as a foreign agent. Zuberi was already charged with campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and engaging in various lobbying efforts by federal prosecutors in California. According to the Associated Press, he was expected to plead guilty this Friday—but Zuberi's lawyers requested a delay of Friday's hearing in the wake of the potential new charges in a Thursday filing. The attorneys also accused the Justice Department of “last-minute goalpost-shifting” in their client's case. The plea deal Zuberi took in the California case reportedly won't apply to the New York case.