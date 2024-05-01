Cher doesn’t think much of the 40-year age difference between herself and her beau, music exec Alexander Edwards, but she knows you do. And in a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the legendary singer finally cleared up why she favors a younger man. “Men my age or older, well, now they’re all dead,” she told Hudson. Plus, “I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” many of whom are “terrified to approach me,” she explained. One person who wasn’t? Elvis Presley. But Cher revealed that she rejected the King—though not because of any age gap, or lack thereof. “It was because I was nervous,” she said. “And I knew of the people around him and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation.” Cher, 77, and Edwards, 38, have been dating since 2022.