Cops Pull Down Palestinian Flag and Raise the U.S. Flag at City College
STARS AND STRIPES
Police officers pulled down a Palestinian flag and replaced it with an American flag after clearing out a protest encampment at the City College of New York, a video shows. Kaz Daughtry, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for operations, shared the video on X early Wednesday. “An incredible scene and proud moment as we have assisted @CityCollegeNY in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole,” Daughtry wrote in a caption alongside the footage. The footage appears to show officers yanking down the Palestinian flag and throwing it on the ground. It then cuts to Daughtry and Tarik Sheppard, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for public information, and two others working to hoist the American flag, according to the Daily News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday morning said that around 300 people were arrested during police crackdowns on protests at City College and Columbia University overnight.