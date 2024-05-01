Cosmetics Company Slammed Over Its Deep Black Foundation
WTF
A cosmetics company is being slammed over its deep black foundation that it released after earlier facing criticism for lacking inclusivity with its initial shade range. Golloria George, a Black beauty creator, first reviewed Youthforia’s Date Night Skin Tint Serum in 2023 and complained the original shades did not match her skin and were not inclusive enough. The company subsequently released 10 new shades including its darkest, “600,” which George reviewed Monday. In a TikTok video, she applied the deep black foundation to her face along with jet-black face paint and asked viewers if they could tell the difference. “When we say that we want you guys to make shades for us, we don’t mean to go to the lab and ask for minstrel show black,” she said in the clip, which has since been liked over one million times. George also told NBC News in an interview that the product “feels like a slap in the face” which “sets the tone” for what’s acceptable in the industry.