United Methodist Church Lifts 40-Year Ban on Gay Clergy
TEARS OF JOY
The United Methodist Church unanimously voted on Wednesday morning to remove a decades-old ban on homosexual clergy members, according to the The New York Times. The decision is a historic win for the progressive faction of the denomination, which sought to repeal the 40-year ban. Another measure passed by delegates prohibits local church leaders from penalizing churches or their clergy for their position on holding same-sex weddings, leaving the door open for churches to decline couples a venue. Despite a controversial 2019 vote to tighten restrictions on LGBTQ+ clergy members and weddings, conservatives have been exiting the Methodist church in droves. Last week, the conference launched a plan to give different regional groups the power to determine their policies on issues involving sexuality. Methodist pastor Matt Patrick responded to the news on X. “This morning I cried… because a fight I’ve been in for so long found justice,” he wrote. “We no longer say that being gay is a sin… and no longer ban LGBT from serving as ministers.”