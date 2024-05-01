A Third Brother of NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Just Landed in Hot Water
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Yet another brother of Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. has found himself in deep trouble. Jevon Porter, 20, was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a Missouri state trooper confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. He was issued a summons and released. A former star in his own right at Pepperdine, Porter transferred to Loyola Marymount earlier this year. A spokesperson for the school told ESPN they were looking into the matter. His arrest comes two weeks after his older brother Jontay Porter was given a lifetime ban from the NBA over a sports betting scandal. Jontay, 24, most recently played for the Toronto Raptors. Just two days after Jontay was disciplined, another Porter brother, Coban, was sentenced to six years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed a woman in Colorado last year. After the sentencing hearing, Porter Jr. told ESPN that he’s “definitely tried to compartmentalize” the “bad and sad stuff [that’s] happened to a couple of my brothers” of late.