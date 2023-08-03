Man Charged After ‘Potential Mass Shooting’ Thwarted at Hebrew School
A man who was shot by a Memphis police officer on Monday after he unsuccessfully tried to get into a Hebrew school has been charged in connection with the incident, authorities said. Joel Alejandro Bowman, 33, remained hospitalized as of Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said in a statement. He has now been charged with a string of offenses including carrying weapons on school property, criminal attempted second-degree murder, assault against a first responder, and other counts. The TBI said Bowman tried to enter the school—identified in media reports as the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis—but was unsuccessful, firing shots outside before driving off. Around an hour later, Bowman was found and shot by a Memphis cop. Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis praised her officers on Monday, saying they had “mitigated a potential mass shooting situation.”