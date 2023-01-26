Race

Five Memphis Cops Arrested After Horrific Beating of Tyre Nichols

JAILED

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died in a hospital a few days later—and all five cops involved were quickly fired.

Eileen Grench

Justice Reporter

Tyre Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

A gang of Memphis police officers involved in the brutal beating of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols were arrested Thursday ahead of the expected release of video capturing the fatal encounter.

Nichols, who police said was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7, was hospitalized after the incident, and died three days later.

Five police officers—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith—were fired shortly after the fiasco. All were members of a fairly new, specialized anti-crime unit.

On Thursday, four of the officers were listed in local jail records. A lawyer for the fifth, Martin, confirmed to CNN that his client had been indicted.

