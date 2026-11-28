HOT MESS Storm Alert Accidentally Directs Callers to NSFW Hotline Residents seeking travel updates got an earful of something considerably steamier. Nathan Howard/REUTERS # 1

An emergency alert issued during Thursday’s nor’easter turned up the heat in a decidedly unexpected way. Maryland residents seeking information about the storm-related closure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge found themselves dialing a sex hotline, thanks to a rather unfortunate error by state emergency officials. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management sent out a public safety alert Thursday afternoon informing residents that the bridge had been closed due to the powerful storm, but those who called the number provided were connected to a sex hotline instead, The Washington Post reported. The Maryland Transportation Authority acknowledged the embarrassing mix-up and said it had corrected the number. “We know this was distressing to many Marylanders,” agency spokesman Brad Tanner said in a statement. “Emergency alerts are critical, lifesaving tools that require accuracy, and the MDTA takes this error very seriously.” The storm left hundreds of thousands without power—and some Marylanders blushing.

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