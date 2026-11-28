Storm Alert Accidentally Directs Callers to NSFW Hotline
Residents seeking travel updates got an earful of something considerably steamier.
An emergency alert issued during Thursday’s nor’easter turned up the heat in a decidedly unexpected way. Maryland residents seeking information about the storm-related closure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge found themselves dialing a sex hotline, thanks to a rather unfortunate error by state emergency officials. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management sent out a public safety alert Thursday afternoon informing residents that the bridge had been closed due to the powerful storm, but those who called the number provided were connected to a sex hotline instead, The Washington Post reported. The Maryland Transportation Authority acknowledged the embarrassing mix-up and said it had corrected the number. “We know this was distressing to many Marylanders,” agency spokesman Brad Tanner said in a statement. “Emergency alerts are critical, lifesaving tools that require accuracy, and the MDTA takes this error very seriously.” The storm left hundreds of thousands without power—and some Marylanders blushing.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation