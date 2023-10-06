Matt Gaetz Criticizes GOP’s Unconvincing Biden Impeachment Effort: Report
‘FOREVER WAR’
A fiery Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has blasted House Republicans’ attempt to impeach President Joe Biden. According to a Friday report by NBC News, Gaetz and fellow Freedom Caucus member Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) attended a conservative fundraiser on Zoom last week and said, “I don’t believe that we are endeavoring upon a legitimate impeachment of Joe Biden.” He continued, telling right-wing podcaster and former adviser to Donald Trump Steve Bannon that the effort was a “forever war” that would “drag on forever and end in a bloody draw.” Gaetz later remarked that since there hasn’t been a formal subpoena to Hunter Biden, Republican lawmakers weren’t serious about impeachment, instead just using it as another complaint against the president. This came only days after Gaetz headed the motion to vacate vote for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). He has backed both Representatives Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise as replacements.