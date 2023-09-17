Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Republicans are finding very little solid ground on which to push an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, but The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie says on this week’s episode that it hasn’t stopped representatives from going on TV and embarrassing themselves on the issue.

The latest example being Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy describes as the person “the mainstream media likes to put out there as a sane Republican.”

But Mace twisted herself up in knots trying to explain to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins why an impeachment inquiry was warranted despite the Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee being unable to find any proof the president engaged in corruption linked to his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

“Isn’t it supposed to be the evidence that leads you to pursue impeachment and impeachment inquiry?” Collins asked.

“Well, that’s what the inquiry is for. It’s to get more evidence,” Mace said. “We don’t have Joe Biden’s bank records yet and so one way to do that, my understanding is, would be through an impeachment inquiry. So if that’s what gets us those bank records, then I’m going to support it.”

“Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb dumb. Just dumb. And embarrassing,” Moodie said.

Levy, however, suggested that Mace was clearly “smarter than this” and was attempting to toe the party line.

“I think this is just what happens when you have to contort yourself to follow along with the bullshit needs of Donald Trump all the time. And it’s like even a moderately intelligent person can’t keep up with the insanity that he brings these people to.”

Plus! The New York Times’ reporter Kashmir Hill joins the show to talk about her new book, Your Face Belongs to Us: A Secretive Startups Quest to End Privacy As We Know It. Hill’s Jan. 2020 piece about facial recognition company Clearview AI helped expose how the company had been operating mostly in anonymity.

