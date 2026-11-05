STORAGE WARS Meghan’s Brother Hit With Shocking Claims After Accusing Dad The development in the police probe of their father’s alleged abuse offenses came as Meghan announced a speech on child safety. Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

Meghan’s half-brother has been named as a “person of interest” in the investigation into their father’s alleged possession of child abuse images.

Police in the Philippines have expanded their inquiry into Thomas Markle Sr. to include Thomas Markle Jr., the nation’s interior secretary announced on Thursday.

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Juanito Victor Remulla said: “There are indications suggesting that the son may also be involved in the crime.”

“But only as a person of interest so far, he is not yet treated as a suspect. We will know in the next few days,” he added.

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The bombshell comes two weeks after Markle Jr. revealed to the Sun that he had reported his dad to police following an alleged discovery of child sexual abuse material.

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The shock announcement came the day after it was revealed that Meghan will speak about online child safety in Brussels next week, in her first public appearance and speech since the claims about her estranged father surfaced.

Thomas Jr. had initially reported his father to the police. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Markle Sr., 82, branded allegations that he owned the images, which his son claims to have found at his former home in Cebu, as “sick lies” and “the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Remulla said Thomas Jr., 60, was still in Cebu as he gave the announcement on Thursday. “To accuse the father is only half the police work,” he added, according to News5 Philippines.

He also gave an update on what the Filipino authorities have found: they recovered around 7,500 “sensitive materials of underage males and females” on devices involved in the investigation, Remulla said. “It’s really, really disturbing,” he added, but noted that ownership of the devices has not yet been determined.

Meghan has explained why she has ignored Thomas Markle Sr.’s previous pleas to meet his grandchildren. ITV/ Good Morning Britain

The Royalist has contacted Thomas Markle Jr., Remulla’s office and the FBI for comment.

The FBI is now assisting the Philippines, Remulla said. On Wednesday, the Sun reported that Markle Jr. had told them he’d tipped off the FBI about an alleged third stash of his father’s in California.

“My father told me about the two units years ago,” Thomas Jr. told the Sun. “He’s had them for about 15 years. One is stuffed to the brim with Meghan’s old furniture. The other is packed with boxes, books, photos, mementoes for his career in Hollywood, stuff from Meghan’s college days and God knows what else. There’s something there, that’s my gut feeling, I dread to think what the FBI might find, especially given what has been found in the Philippines and Mexico.”

Meghan’s speech in Brussels next week is being given in support of The Lost Screen Memorial, an exhibit depicting photos of children whose deaths are attributed to digital harms.

Meghan addressed the inauguration of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2026. Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

In the past, Meghan has promoted the project in Geneva and New York City. The project presents digital harms against children as “not simply a technology issue,” but “a public health issue and a human one,” Meghan has said.

“Prevention begins with one simple principle: children must be safe by design, not safe by chance,” she said in previous remarks about The Lost Screen Memorial.

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After allegations about Markle Sr. became public two weeks ago, Meghan quickly released a statement saying she’d known about similar claims because of a letter the Met Police passed to her in 2018.

The Met later corrected the timeline to 2019, and the letter has since been attributed to Markle Sr.’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless. The Met Police has since referred itself to a police watchdog agency after outcry over its apparent decision not to follow up on the letter’s claims.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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