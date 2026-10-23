RIGHT-WING, CAMERA, ACTION! Melania Lines Up Pro-Trump Media Outlet to Police Peace Deal The first lady claimed she had secured coverage from an “impartial American media organization” for her ceasefire. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

First Lady Melania Trump announced she’s not only secured her own “localized” ceasefire deal in Ukraine, but she’s also lined up a TV crew to document the work.

The first lady’s office announced the agreement between Ukraine and Russia to pause all military action in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, but the announcement included a curious detail.

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“I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process,” Melania said in a statement.

She said the organization will “play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected.”

The Daily Beast asked the first lady’s office which media organization would document the pause in hostilities, but it did not receive an immediate response.

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However, the far-right pro-Trump media company Newsmax revealed that it had been “granted exclusive television access to accompany a delegation of Russian and Ukrainian observers entering Oleshky on Oct. 29.”

First lady Melania Trump, picturd with President Donald Trump on October 19, beat her husband to the punch with her own localized ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia. Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/Reuters

The first lady’s office announced the temporary ceasefire on Friday, which would allow humanitarian aid to get to the area and let people evacuate safely through a designated passageway.

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It comes as Trump has struggled to secure a broader peace deal between Russia and Ukraine since he returned to office last year after campaigning in 2024 on his ability to bring the war to a swift end.

“Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require,” the first lady said in a statement about her deal.

“Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” she added.

While the first lady did not specifically include that she had actually helped secure on the ground coverage of her ceasefire from a media organization that frequently sings the Trumps praises, her top adviser did head straight to Newsmax to discuss the agreement.

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He bragged that both Ukraine and Russia formally recognized the first lady as an intermediary in writing and “gave her the power to negotiate this ceasefire,” her senior adviser Marc Beckman bragged on Newsmax.

The Newsmax hosts praised her for stepping in to broker a deal and vowed to have pictures of it all.

Oleshky has been occupied by Russia since the beginning of the war when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The city has lacked food and medical supplies for months, the Associated Press reported. It also lacks electricity, heat, and running water.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire,” the first lady said in her announcement. “Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster.”

While the Kremlin confirmed the localized ceasefire deal while speaking to reporters on Friday, Reuters reported, but spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian and Ukrainian militaries were working to determine the specific dates.

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