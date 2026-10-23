PIECE OF PEACE Trump Humiliated as Melania Beats Him to Broker Russia Ceasefire The first lady stepped in to strike a peace deal in Ukraine. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Move over Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff; First Lady Melania Trump is taking credit for brokering a “localized” peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The first lady’s office announced that she has secured a ceasefire in Oleshky, a city in southern Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides have agreed to temporarily halt all military action there to allow humanitarian aid into the area and let people evacuate safely through a designated passageway.

The deal comes as the president and top administration officials have been working to lock in a broader peace deal between the two countries that have been at war since Russia invaded Ukraine more than four and a half years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has long argued that he initially thought the conflict would be easy to resolve, but so far it has proven beyond him.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

On Friday, he admitted that without his wife’s intervention, “the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible.”

The ceasefire there is set to begin in six days on October 29.

First lady Melania Trump, picturd with President Donald Trump on October 19, beat her husband to the punch with her own localized ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia. Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/Reuters

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” the first lady said in a statement on Friday. “Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water.”

This marks the first ceasefire deal brokered by the first lady, who has played an active role in family reunifications since Trump returned to office at the start of last year.

According to her office, Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to determine the terms of the Oleshky ceasefire, and the first lady initiated the discussions.

The administration touted the first lady’s former role as “Exclusive Intermediary,” in which she worked to align the parties on “the agreement’s objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes, and terms.”

Melania said she had secured an “impartial American media organization” to accompany and document the Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process, but she did not reveal which news organization it would be.

“This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected,” the first lady said.

The Daily Beast asked the first lady’s office for more information on the coverage.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register