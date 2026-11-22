The first lady appears to be focused on her finances.

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The First Lady of the United States has announced that she is selling a collection of digital photographs of herself for $150 each.

Melania Trump, 56, is selling an “exclusive collection” of portraits shot by German photographer and former model Elle von Unwerth, according to a statement she shared on X on Sunday. The photos, which are only available in a digital format, present a “visual portrait” of the first lady that showcases von Unwerth’s “exclusive artistry.”

The new business venture coincides with the debut of the first lady’s Amazon MGM series, a two-part documentary titled Melania, The Series.

Melania Trump shared this statement on her X. Screenshot/X/X

The series documents the former model as she fulfills her duties as first lady, with an added bonus of some dating advice she doled out to her son, Barron, in the first episode, titled “Family and Trust.”

In the episode, Melania also asserts that she “doesn’t agree with everything [Donald Trump] does or says.” Her remark is paired with b-roll footage of Trump doing his signature YMCA dance at the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball. Melania has previously voiced her distaste for Trump’s dancing.

The fake phone call in the Melania series. Amazon

Melania celebrated her new series with a red-carpet premiere at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York on Thursday, but few MAGA A-listers attended. Notably, Trump himself was flying home from China after attending a summit with world leaders.

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Photographs captured by Getty photographers show former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, her partner John Wakefield and ex-Trump White House senior adviser and Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway walking the “black carpet.”

Social media influencer Lizzy Savetsky also posted a photo of herself with former New York Mayor Eric Adams at Thursday’s launch.

Fernando Sulichin, Brett Ratner, Melania Trump, and Marc Beckman attend the world premiere of "Melania, the Series" at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Tonight, for the very first time, I invite you to experience my world through a new lens,” Melania said at the launch, according to a press release. “I hope my personal journey will inspire you to reflect on your own life, cherish the ones you love, and remain true to your beliefs.”

To be fair, the lens wasn’t all that new. Less than a year ago, the first lady released a documentary, Melania, which received an abysmal nine percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film cost Amazon a whopping $75 million and only drew in about $16.7 million worldwide.

The director, Brett Ratner, was also accused by six women of sexual harassment or misconduct. Ratner, who was in attendance on Thursday, was also pictured in the Epstein files.