The first lady noticeably lagged behind the Trump family as they walked into Thanksgiving dinner.

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Melania Trump’s entrance to her husband’s opulent Thanksgiving bash has sparked wild speculation about the state of their marriage.

The first lady, 56, noticeably lagged behind President Donald Trump, 80, as they walked into a lavish dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

A clip posted online by MAGA influencer Amber Carey Gitter showed Trump leading the pack as his family trailed close by. Trump could be seen waving at the crowd, who chanted “We love you” as he walked past.

Melania Trump arrives at the Thanksgiving Mar-a-Lago festivities. ambercareygitter/Instagram

Melania, meanwhile, was at the tail end of Trump’s posse and didn’t draw the same attention as her husband.

“He doesn’t even walk with her any longer,” one X user wrote. “Actually makes me sad.”

Members of the Trump family arrive for the Thanksgiving celebrations. ambercareygitter/Instagram

Another user responded, “She might be the one who doesn’t want to walk with him.”

“Melania lags far behind. Usually they enter together,” a third user said before adding what appeared to be their impression of the first lady. “‘I hate him. Who gives a f--k about Thanksgiving?’”

Donald and Melania Trump arrive for Thanksgiving celebrations at Mar-a-Lago. ambercareygitter/Instagram

Trump and Melania made another entrance, also captured by Carey Gitter, later during the night.

In the second clip, the couple walked side by side, smiling and waving at a big crowd filming with their cellphones. Trump eventually walked ahead of his wife, pumping his fist as he made his way into the gilded ballroom.

The Mar-a-Lago club’s official Instagram account offered a glimpse into its gaudy Thanksgiving setup.

Earlier in the day Trump appeared in another ornately decorated room at Mar-a-Lago. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A series of photos showcased an enormous dining table decked out in Trump’s favorite shade of gold, with ornate plates bearing the club’s crest, white floral arrangements, and towering candelabras. Individual menus and place cards were also laid out for diners beneath painted ceilings lined with gold embellishments.

“A table set for gathering, gratitude, and the traditions that bring us together,” the caption read. “Happy Thanksgiving from The Mar-a-Lago Club.”

The president’s exclusive club showed off its glitzy celebration as the American Farm Bureau Federation reported that the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people rose to $58.63 this year, up about 6 percent from 2025, though still below the 2022 record.

Earlier on Thursday, Melania found herself in an awkward position as she sat next to Trump to take Thanksgiving Day calls from service members.

Trump teed up a conversation between Melania and Lieutenant Colonel Juan Rivera, who didn’t seem interested in engaging with the first lady.

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“Juan, if you have something to ask, or if any of those 10 people surrounding you have anything to ask, we have our great first lady here, who’s doing a very good job,” Trump said.

“No, Mr. President, I don’t think we have any questions right now,” Rivera politely replied. “But on behalf of every soldier in the battalion, we really appreciate the time and the opportunity to say happy Thanksgiving to you and your family today.”