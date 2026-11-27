The president asked service members if they had any questions for the first lady.

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Donald and Melania Trump faced an awkward moment when a military service member declined an opportunity to speak with the first lady during a call.

During a Thanksgiving Day call to service members at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, President Trump spoke with Lieutenant Colonel Juan Rivera, who was joined on the call by 10 members of his unit, the 1st Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

Following a typically rambling call from the 80-year-old president—during which he thanked Rivera and his unit for assisting in Operation Epic Fury, the military operation against Iran—Trump asked whether the Army personnel would like to ask him or Melania, who was sitting beside the president, any questions.

Trump even suggested some topics Rivera might want to ask Melania about, including a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, which the White House credits the first lady with brokering.

Melania Trump sat by the president and occasionally spoke up during the call with the U.S. troops. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“Juan, if you have something to ask, or if any of those 10 people surrounding you have anything to ask, we have our great first lady here, who’s doing a very good job,” Trump said.

“She’s doing foster children, saving so many lives. She did recently have a little ceasefire with Russia-Ukraine, and many, many people were able to get out of a war zone alive. So I want to congratulate the first lady. Juan, if you have any questions, if any of you people have any questions, please let us know.”

“No, Mr. President, I don’t think we have any questions right now,” Rivera politely replied. “But on behalf of every soldier in the battalion, we really appreciate the time and the opportunity to say happy Thanksgiving to you and your family today.”

Elsewhere during the Thanksgiving call, other service members did have questions for the president. In one softball question, Corporal Will Fong asked Trump what had motivated him to “keep pushing forward” during his difficult times in office.

The president and first lady took phone calls from American service members as they celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday in Mar-a-Lago. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Well, some of us are born with a sort of a feeling of competitiveness, and we want to win, and we want to win. In this case, for our country,” Trump said.

Another awkward moment came when Trump praised Marine Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews, while simultaneously suggesting he would be easy to replace because of the administration’s recruitment drive.

“In other words, what I’m saying to you, Matthew, is that if you ever leave, we’re gonna replace you very easily,” Trump said. “So, don’t leave, Matthew. OK? Don’t leave.”