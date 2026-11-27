The president’s infatuation with gold has rarely been more extreme.

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President Donald Trump enjoyed a Thanksgiving dripping in opulence at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The president hosted a lavish celebration at his exclusive Palm Beach club on Thursday, with guests dining beneath elaborate chandeliers as American families faced rising costs for their own holiday feasts.

By Thursday evening, the Thanksgiving festivities were in full swing, with guests seated throughout the ballroom, according to a White House press pool report from AFP.

Waiters ferried platters of food through the ballroom as guests tucked into their Thanksgiving dinner, the report noted.

Michael Solakiewicz shares footage of Trump at his Thanksgiving celebrations. michaelsolakie/X

“We could see large numbers of people seated inside the Mar-a-Lago ballroom apparently having Thanksgiving dinner, while waiters rushed past with platters held aloft.”

Mar-a-Lago’s official Instagram account offered a glimpse of the club’s Thanksgiving preparations, showcasing an enormous dining table decked out with gold-colored cutlery, ornate plates bearing the club’s crest, white floral arrangements, and towering candelabras.

Individual menus and place cards had been laid out for diners beneath painted ceilings lined with gold embellishments.

“A table set for gathering, gratitude, and the traditions that bring us together,” the club wrote alongside the photographs.

Melania Trump arrives at the Thanksgiving Mar-a-Lago festivities. ambercareygitter/Instagram

Footage shared on Instagram by actress and realtor Amber Carey Gitter showed Trump and some family members inside Mar-a-Lago, where an elaborate decorative archway surrounded by pumpkins and orange foliage had been erected for the festivities. In the video, Trump can be seen at the head of the pack, while Melania trails behind. Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. and daughter, Tiffany, also appear among the pack.

Several of Trump’s children were expected to join him and the first lady for dinner.

Trump’s youngest son, Barron, was expected to attend alongside Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, and Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson, the Daily Mail reports.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive for Thanksgiving celebrations at Mar-a-Lago. ambercareygitter/Instagram

Several of the president’s closest aides, including Natalie Harp and Walt Nauta, were also reportedly on the guest list, while Ivanka and Eric Trump had made separate arrangements for the holiday.

In another Instagram post, Gitter captured the scene inside the club’s gilded ballroom, where formally dressed guests applauded and held up their phones to film the president’s arrival.

MAGA influencer Michael Solakiewicz also shared footage from inside the ballroom, where guests gathered around the lavishly decorated tables and gold-colored chairs.

Members of the Trump family arrive for the Thanksgiving celebrations. ambercareygitter/Instagram

“Happy Thanksgiving from President Donald J Trump & First Lady Melania Trump tonight at Mar-a-Lago!” he wrote.

Previous Thanksgiving celebrations at Mar-a-Lago have seen the club’s chefs offer diners as many as 24 menu choices, according to the Daily Mail.

Previous menus have featured “Mr Trump’s Wedge Salad” and the “Three-Layer Trump Chocolate Cake,” with the club’s 20,000-square-foot, Versailles-inspired ballroom reportedly adorned with $7 million worth of gold leaf, The Mail reported.

Trump has recently made light of the cost-of-living crisis which is plaguing the U.S. ambercareygitter/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Trump and the first lady had appeared in another ornately decorated room at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by gilded wall panels, elaborate candelabras, and towering carved columns.

Seated beneath an enormous golden coat of arms, the president made Thanksgiving calls to U.S. service members stationed overseas before fielding questions from reporters.

Away from the gilded surroundings of Mar-a-Lago, the cost of putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table had gone up for American families.

Earlier in the day Trump appeared in another ornately decorated room at Mar-a-Lago. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The American Farm Bureau Federation found that the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people cost an average of $58.63 this year, up around 6 percent from 2025, though still below the record high set in 2022.

Even Fox News highlighted the rising cost of Thanksgiving dinner, with Bret Baier telling viewers on Wednesday that three years of declining prices had come to an end.

Last year, Trump repeatedly touted a cheaper Thanksgiving meal offered by Walmart as evidence of his administration’s success on affordability, despite the retailer having reduced the number of items included in its holiday bundle.

Trump made Thanksgiving calls to US service members. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Government figures cited by the Associated Press showed that grocery prices had risen 22 percent between October 2021 and October 2026.

Thursday’s festivities came less than a month after Trump hosted a lavish jungle-themed Halloween party at the estate, where revelers were treated to a king crab and caviar bar just days before the midterm elections.

Trump himself joked about Mar-a-Lago’s prices during an appearance in Texas last month, suggesting that even $5,000 might only buy diners a hamburger and dessert at his private club.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.