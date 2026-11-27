The president took the faintest praise and ran with it.

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President Donald Trump ended a disaster-relief announcement with a pat on his own back for, of all things, his signature.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where the president is staying for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump appeared before the media to issue disaster relief funds for Florida residents in six counties, following flooding.

Announcing the declarations, Trump described the initiative as “something that’s very close to my heart.”

He added, “Since October it has been raining continuously. It’s the craziest thing. It stopped now.”

As he signed the disaster declaration with his signature fat black Sharpie, one of the officials off camera behind him said, “That’s a nice signature.”

Donald Trump holds up a disaster declaration related to flooding in Florida after signing it at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump was surrounded by Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel and other Florida officials at the time, including County Administrator/CEO Joseph Abruzzo and county commissioners Marci Woodward, Maria Sachs, Maria Marino, Erica Whitfield and Joel Flores.

Trump, appearing pleased, replied, “People like it.”

As the woman off-camera continued to praise him, he added: “They say quite artistic.”

Trump signing the declaration at Mar-a-Lago. Screenshot

Trump’s distinctive peaks-and-troughs signature was likened by one social media user to the lines on a heart monitor during a heart attack, and a “US economic uncertainty” line graph by another.

“He’ll flatter himself in every possible way, no matter how idiotic,” another said.

A closer view of the signature. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

After signing the declaration, Trump handed pens to the other participants at the press conference.

Trump is fond of talking about his many extraordinary abilities and talents, including his “high IQ,” his golf prowess, and his talent for construction and design.

He has also frequently mocked former president Joe Biden for using an autopen in office, going so far as to use a picture of Biden’s autopen signature on his presidential walk of fame, outside the Oval Office.

Trump once again bragged about his results on a "cognitive" test. Truth Social

The autopen was a key element of his attack on Biden, whose cognitive function was called into question by both Democrats and Republicans in 2024.

Trump also loves to boast about his own cognitive abilities, regularly bringing up that he got a “perfect score” on a dementia test.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.