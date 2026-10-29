NEVER AGAIN Reality TV Star, 54, Reveals Which Cosmetic Procedure She Regrets The Bravo star said she’d prefer another facelift to having this procedure again. Don Arnold/WireImage

Meredith Marks has revealed the cosmetic procedure she’ll never get again.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 54, told Page Six she regrets her thread lift, which caused “complications” when she went under the knife for a facelift in February.

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“The recovery was so easy from [the facelift], and threads recovery is not,” she said.

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks said her past thread lift caused "complications." Page Six

A thread lift, also known as a “lunchtime facelift,” is a nonsurgical procedure that aims to tighten the skin and stimulate collagen production, according to Cleveland Clinic. The procedure costs between $700 and $4,500.

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Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Mendes, Simon Cowell, and Marks’ co-star Lisa Barlow laud the procedure for its minimal downtime and impressive results, but Marks had a different experience.

After Marks announced her facelift, Whitney turned attention to her hair. Bravo/Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo via Getty

“I had a splitting headache, and I didn’t feel great after the threads,” the Bravo star said.

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She added that she’d actually prefer to get another facelift over another thread lift.

Marks told Marie Claire in September that she was “really happy with the outcome” of her facelift.

Marks underwent a facelift after noticing her face had started to look heavy. Getty Images

“I was itching to look like a more refreshed version of myself. I feel so great. I feel very young. I’m very healthy. I wanted my face to match how I felt,” she said.

Her recovery was quick too. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, facelift patients can expect to resume everyday activities in two to three weeks and return to strenuous exercise up to six weeks after the procedure.

But Marks was back on her DJ tour just 10 days after Dr. Garo Kassabian, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in California, performed her surgery.

Marks returned to work just 10 days after surgery. ALLISON DINNER/REUTERS

Earlier this month, she sparked online rumors that she might be secretly dealing with a botched surgery after debuting a brunette wig during a Sept. 23 episode of the Bravo series.

But the star, who has worn different wigs before, quickly shut down the speculation in an Oct. 8 Threads post.

“Let me be clear, I have no visible scars to hide. My doctor is excellent,” Marks said.

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