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Michael Douglas’s Daughter, 23, Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom Now

The nepo-baby actress borrowed a daring top from her mother’s closet.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 05: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 05, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

The daughter of two Hollywood A-listers now looks more like her Oscar-winning mother than ever.

Carys Zeta Douglas, 23, the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, visited her mother’s closet before attending a high-fashion event in New York City on Nov. 11.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Carys Zeta Douglas attends as Gucci and Moda Operandi celebrate the launch of Guccicore with an intimate cocktail in NYC at Oriana on November 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Gucci)

Carys Zeta Douglas at the Gucci and Moda Operandi intimate cocktail event on November 11, 2026, in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Gucci

For the Gucci x Moda Operandi cocktail party, the aspiring actress wore a black lace shirt from the Italian luxury fashion house with a cut-out reaching her belly button.

The same wide-sleeved top was previously worn by Zeta-Jones at the premiere of The Long Kiss Goodnight in 1996.

While Zeta-Jones, 57, paired the shirt with matching lace pants and wore a black tube top underneath, her daughter opted for no shirt underneath, a mini-skirt, and black semi-sheer tights.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the "The Long Kiss Goodnight" premiere in 1996 in Westwood, California.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “The Long Kiss Goodnight” premiere in 1996 in Westwood, California.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

With her voluminous dark brown hair and deep chestnut eyes, Carys bears a striking resemblance to her Chicago star mother.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas wearing the same Gucci top in 1996 and 2026, respectively.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas wearing the same Gucci top in 1996 and 2026, respectively.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection;Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

This wasn’t the first time Carys wore one of her mom’s vintage treasures.

In October 2025, Carys wore a black slip dress for an appearance with her 82-year-old father at the PAC NYC Gala.

Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture event in 2025.

Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture event in 2025.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Perfor

Zeta-Jones wore the same dress two decades earlier at the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2005.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2005.

KMazur/WireImage

In an interview with People at the gala, Carys said she “loves” wearing vintage clothes and avoids fast fashion.

“I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from,” she said, referring to her mother’s fashion collection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Dylan Douglas, Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the Tibet House US Art of Freedom Gala 2026 on November 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US)

Dylan Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Carys Zeta Douglas in New York City in November 2026.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US

Zeta-Jones and Douglas married in November 2000 and also share a son, Dylan Douglas, born earlier that year.

Douglas is also the father of actor Cameron Douglas, 47, from his previous marriage to film producer Diandra Douglas from 1977 until 1995.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" Out of competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, May 16, 2023. Catherine Zeta-Jones kisses Michael Douglas as they pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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