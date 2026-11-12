Michael Douglas’s Daughter, 23, Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom Now
The nepo-baby actress borrowed a daring top from her mother’s closet.
The daughter of two Hollywood A-listers now looks more like her Oscar-winning mother than ever.
Carys Zeta Douglas, 23, the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, visited her mother’s closet before attending a high-fashion event in New York City on Nov. 11.
For the Gucci x Moda Operandi cocktail party, the aspiring actress wore a black lace shirt from the Italian luxury fashion house with a cut-out reaching her belly button.
The same wide-sleeved top was previously worn by Zeta-Jones at the premiere of The Long Kiss Goodnight in 1996.
While Zeta-Jones, 57, paired the shirt with matching lace pants and wore a black tube top underneath, her daughter opted for no shirt underneath, a mini-skirt, and black semi-sheer tights.
With her voluminous dark brown hair and deep chestnut eyes, Carys bears a striking resemblance to her Chicago star mother.
This wasn’t the first time Carys wore one of her mom’s vintage treasures.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In October 2025, Carys wore a black slip dress for an appearance with her 82-year-old father at the PAC NYC Gala.
Zeta-Jones wore the same dress two decades earlier at the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.
In an interview with People at the gala, Carys said she “loves” wearing vintage clothes and avoids fast fashion.
“I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from,” she said, referring to her mother’s fashion collection.
Zeta-Jones and Douglas married in November 2000 and also share a son, Dylan Douglas, born earlier that year.
Douglas is also the father of actor Cameron Douglas, 47, from his previous marriage to film producer Diandra Douglas from 1977 until 1995.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…