RAZZLE DAZZLE 'EM Michael Douglas’s Daughter, 23, Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom Now The nepo-baby actress borrowed a daring top from her mother’s closet. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The daughter of two Hollywood A-listers now looks more like her Oscar-winning mother than ever.

Carys Zeta Douglas, 23, the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, visited her mother’s closet before attending a high-fashion event in New York City on Nov. 11.

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Carys Zeta Douglas at the Gucci and Moda Operandi intimate cocktail event on November 11, 2026, in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Gucci

For the Gucci x Moda Operandi cocktail party, the aspiring actress wore a black lace shirt from the Italian luxury fashion house with a cut-out reaching her belly button.

The same wide-sleeved top was previously worn by Zeta-Jones at the premiere of The Long Kiss Goodnight in 1996.

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While Zeta-Jones, 57, paired the shirt with matching lace pants and wore a black tube top underneath, her daughter opted for no shirt underneath, a mini-skirt, and black semi-sheer tights.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “The Long Kiss Goodnight” premiere in 1996 in Westwood, California. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

With her voluminous dark brown hair and deep chestnut eyes, Carys bears a striking resemblance to her Chicago star mother.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas wearing the same Gucci top in 1996 and 2026, respectively. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection;Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

This wasn’t the first time Carys wore one of her mom’s vintage treasures.

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In October 2025, Carys wore a black slip dress for an appearance with her 82-year-old father at the PAC NYC Gala.

Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture event in 2025. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Perfor

Zeta-Jones wore the same dress two decades earlier at the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2005. KMazur/WireImage

In an interview with People at the gala, Carys said she “loves” wearing vintage clothes and avoids fast fashion.

“I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from,” she said, referring to her mother’s fashion collection.

Dylan Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Carys Zeta Douglas in New York City in November 2026. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US

Zeta-Jones and Douglas married in November 2000 and also share a son, Dylan Douglas, born earlier that year.

Douglas is also the father of actor Cameron Douglas, 47, from his previous marriage to film producer Diandra Douglas from 1977 until 1995.

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