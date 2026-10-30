SIMPLE REQUEST Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Harsh Ultimatum to Michael Douglas Revealed The Oscar-winning actor had just ended a 23-year marriage. ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

Catherine Zeta-Jones gave her husband an ultimatum when they first got together.

The Mask of Zorro star, 57, told her then-boyfriend Michael Douglas he had to stop dating other women because he had been “seeing some other people at the time” that he met her, the Fatal Attraction star revealed.

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“When I courted Catherine, she told me, ‘If we are doing this, you need to clean your act up,’” he said on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones laid down the law. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS/Daniel Cole

The Basic Instinct actor, 82, then revealed that he “had to call five women to break things off.”

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During the BBC couch show, he also let slip that “It was very easy to get comfortable with co-stars and sometimes that got carried away.”

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It’s not the first time he’s discussed the matter.

He revealed in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, that after ending his 23-year marriage to his first wife, Diandra Luker, he had five relationships with five women in five different cities.

He said he had to make five phone calls. SHAWN THEW/Pool via REUTERS

Despite his non-monogamous approach in the other relationships, Douglas said that Zeta-Jones told him that she wouldn’t date him unless they were monogamous. They met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

“That day, I called each one to say I’d met somebody and would no longer be able to continue seeing them,” he wrote. “They all took it well.”

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They married two years later at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

“I love Catherine in a way that I have never loved any other woman,” he wrote. “She’s my wife, my best friend, and my life partner. I could never lose her.”

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