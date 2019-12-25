Michigan Attorney General Suspends Investigation Into MSU’s Handling of Larry Nassar Case
Michigan State attorney general Dana Nessel has halted a two-year investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of complaints against serial sex offender Larry Nassar, a spokeswoman said Tuesday. The probe has resulted in charges against three former school officials, one of whom was convicted, according to the Associated Press. Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon and one other person were ordered to trial, which will still be prosecuted, according to spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney. Investigators want the university to waive attorney-client privilege on more than 6,000 documents, and they still want to interview former interim president John Engler, who took over after Simon’s resignation, Rossman-McKinney said. The Associated Press reports that the attorney general’s office had wanted to talk to Engler about campus changes after the sex-assault scandal involving Nassar. Engler was interim president for about a year until resigning after criticism over remarks he made about survivors of Nassar’s abuse. It is unclear if the investigation will continue.