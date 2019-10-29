CHEAT SHEET
PROBABLE CAUSE
Ex-MSU President Ordered to Stand Trial on Larry Nassar-Related Charges
Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon has been ordered to stand trial on charges that she lied to police about the extent of her knowledge of the sexual assault allegations against the now-imprisoned serial molester Larry Nassar. Eaton County District Judge Julie Reincke found probable cause to send Simon to trial on two felony and two misdemeanor charges of giving false statements to law enforcement agents. “We plan to vigorously defend Dr. Simon and will be appealing the decision of the district court,” Lee Silver, one of Simon's lawyers, said in a statement. “We remain confident that we will ultimately prevail and that Lou Anna Simon will be fully acquitted of these charges.” The Detroit News reports authorities said Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic and that she knew of the nature of the complaint. However, Simon allegedly told police in 2018 she only knew that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor and did not become aware of the content until 2016.