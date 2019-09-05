CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    CONSEQUENCES

    Michigan State Fined Record $4.5 Million for Failing to Protect Students From Larry Nassar

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

    The Department of Education fined Michigan State University a record $4.5 million on Thursday over its “complete failure to protect students” from sexual abuse by convicted serial sexual predator and former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Under the agreement, the university will also overhaul its Title IX compliance procedures, Education Secretary Betsy Devos announced. “It became increasingly clear that any process that MSU had simply was not working, and, more accurately, broken,” DeVos said. “I’m very thankful for the detailed and careful approach that each of these investigations took to what had gone on there.” Thursday’s fine marked the largest in the history of the Clery Act, coming in at nearly twice the $2.4 million amount paid by Penn State following the 2011 child sexual abuse scandal involving assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

    Read it at Detroit News