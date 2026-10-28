 Skip to main content
UP IN SMOKE

Mind-Boggling True Cost of Trump’s War Revealed

Officials say the ballooning bill is still probably on the low side.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday parade, on the same day of U.S. President Donald Trump 79th birthday, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Carlos Barria/Reuters

By Harry Thompson

Donald Trump’s war on Iran has officially been given an eye-watering new price tag.

The Pentagon told Congress last week that American taxpayers had forked out at least $47.1 billion up to Oct. 16 to fund the president’s Middle Eastern war. It’s now in its ninth month despite Trump’s assurances that it would last only a few weeks.

The bill, which congressional officials shared with The New York Times, reflects a $3.5 billion leap from the last accounting six weeks ago. That is despite major strikes being paused and Trump still deciding whether to resume them after next week’s midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews after his visit to Texas, in Maryland, US, October 28, 2026.
TAKE COVER!

Leak Reveals Warning for Trump’s Shocking Post-Election Plot

Ewan Palmer

The US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln returns home following an extended deployment in the Middle East at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California, U.S., October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The USS Abraham Lincoln shows the extent of its combat operations as it returns to the U.S.

Mike Blake/REUTERS

Officials told the newspaper that the estimate is almost certainly on the low side.

The figures cover damaged and destroyed equipment, with $6.1 billion spent on replacements and repairs, and also include operational costs for all branches of the military involved.

Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are facing pressure from the "America First" crowd over the Iran war.

The government said the war wouldn't last very long.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The Navy has spent $1.5 billion operating its fleet in the region, with an estimated 20 ships operating in the Middle Eastern theater at a time.

The Army has run up a tab worth $2.1 billion, the Pentagon said, maintaining its bases in the region. Many are understood to have come under intense Iranian airstrikes. However, the Times reported that the cost of repairs was not included in the latest bill sheet.

F/A-18 Super Hornets stand ready for launch on the flight deck of U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington, en route to support U.S. military operations in the war with Iran, while operating in the Indian Ocean August 18, 2026. U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Karsten/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

Billions have been spent on operating costs across the three main branches of the military.

US Navy/via REUTERS

The Air Force leads the pack, with $7.6 billion spent as it operates several squadrons and hundreds of sorties in the region.

CENTCOM says there are 50,000 troops involved in the operation overall.

A U.S. Navy sailor directs aircraft on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln which is supporting U.S. military operations in the war with Iran, August 14, 2026. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

The U.S. has flown hundreds of sorties during the conflict.

US Navy/via REUTERS

The Pentagon has also spent $29 billion on munitions, $92 million on moving supplies, $14 million on cyber operations, $24 million on medical costs, and $645 million on operating elite commandos.

It tallies with a Congressional Research Service report from earlier this month, which said that 80 aircraft had been lost or damaged in the fight. It has also cost 18 American lives and left around 860 injured, according to the Pentagon.

The heavy use of munitions is creating problems for more than just the U.S., with shipments of vital air defenses such as Patriot missiles slowing to embattled Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth out by name, saying in a statement on X, “In particular, we have been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign off on missiles for Patriots and NASAMS. I instructed our team to raise this with the American side once again. Conversations with other countries are also ongoing.”

Play Video

In June, the White House and the Pentagon asked Congress for an additional $70 billion to help cover the war’s costs.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW