Mom of Ex-New Jersey Resident Murdered by Hamas Wants ‘No Vengeance’
‘STOP KILLING’
The heartbroken mother of a man murdered by Hamas says she does not seek vengeance and called for Israel’s war to end. Michal Halev told the BBC she initially feared her 20-year-old child Laor Abramov—who lived in New Jersey until 2022, according to the New York Post—had been kidnapped after he attended the music festival attacked by gunmen on Oct. 7. But on Wednesday, soldiers and social workers informed her Laor was dead. “My child was murdered by these monsters,” Halev said. But she went on to add: “I don’t want any vengeance. I want no vengeance in my name. I am begging the world: Don’t go into war. Go and help those people.” Halev later continued: “I have nothing left in this world. But the only time I can breathe again is knowing that I have to share my voice and tell people: Stop this. Don’t fight back.”