President Donald Trump will enter his lame-duck period with a depleted division in the Justice Department.

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Another pair of top Trump administration officials in the Justice Department are calling it quits as part of a growing post-midterm-election exodus.

Jeffrey Morrison and Eric Sell, who together make up half of the assistant attorneys general in the Civil Rights Division, will leave the department in the “coming days,” insiders tell Bloomberg Law.

The site reports that others are “expected to follow suit.”

Their departures are the latest blow to the division. Its Trump-appointed chief, Harmeet Dhillon, announced her resignation just two days after Republicans’ midterms shellacking.

Bloomberg reports Morrison is retiring at the end of November after 21 years at the division. In MAGA 2.0, he was reportedly tasked with hounding universities and other employers for their diversity policies and alleged antisemitism.

Sell joined the division at the same time as Dhillon, following her to the Justice Department after working for three years at her nonprofit, Center for American Liberty.

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Resignations are coming in from elsewhere in the Justice Department, too. Brett Shumate, who headed the department’s Civil Division, resigned this month after less than a year and a half on the job.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but spokeswoman Kiersten Pels told Bloomberg in a statement, “Staff departures are a fact of life in every department and every administration. These moves were planned well in advance, and the Division remains staffed with experienced career and political leaders.”

The administration is suffering staffing woes elsewhere, too.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who became the “fall guy” for Trump’s midterms humiliation, is the most high-profile departure since Election Day. However, also leaving the administration is one of her deputies, Richard Walters, as well as Kevin Hassett, who is the director of the National Economic Council.

Also heading for the exits: FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia; National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross; U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones; and Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Eisenberg.

Odds on who will leave President Donald Trump’s Cabinet next. Kalshi

As for who’s next, prediction-market bettors believe Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin will be ousted or leave the administration before his fellow MAGA colleagues.

Mullin has suffered a series of fumbles this month, especially during his bungled response to a nationwide ground stop that sent air travel into turmoil. Kalshi now lists him as having a 31 percent chance of being the next Cabinet secretary to go.