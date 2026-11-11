DAMAGE CONTROL Stephen Miller’s Secret Scramble to Stop MAGA Exodus Revealed Miller is desperate to rehabilitate the GOP’s battered image ahead of 2028. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Stephen Miller is leading a desperate behind-the-scenes push to win back the voters who helped return President Donald Trump to power.

The midterms exposed a growing threat to Donald Trump’s coalition: the young, working-class and minority men who once backed him are drifting away from the GOP.

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Trump won men under 30 by 14 points in 2024. In last week’s House races, Democrats won them by 22 points—a 36-point swing, according to Tufts University.

Stephen Miller is trying to resuscitate Trump and the GOP’s flagging appeal before the 2028 election. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Young Latino men shifted even further, from Trump +2 in 2024 to Democrats +37 in 2026.

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Young voters with a high school education or less swung 37 points toward Democrats.

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The shift was fuelled by growing anger over Trump’s war in Iran, which has sent prices soaring and deepened economic anxiety.

Among young voters who said they were falling behind financially, 73 percent backed Democratic House candidates.

In the wake of the humiliating defeat, Trump has reshuffled his inner circle, installing Miller as White House chief of staff in place of Susie Wiles.

In his new role, Miller is now pushing to put working-class priorities back at the heart of the Republican agenda in a desperate attempt to rebuild the party’s appeal ahead of 2028, administration insiders told Axios.

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His priorities include lowering prescription drug prices, eliminating what the administration calls “woke” policies in colleges and workplaces, cracking down on government and healthcare fraud, and shrinking the federal bureaucracy.

Miller also wants to push permitting reform and sell it as a way to bring down costs.

Some measures could be advanced through executive action, but others would require congressional cooperation,

But that prospect doesn’t look likely with Democrats back in control.

Democratic Sen. Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become House speaker in January, has said he has “zero interest” in working with Miller.

Miller, meanwhile, has little reputation for compromise. “He does not make deals with people,” one House Republican told MS NOW, describing him as unwilling to negotiate across party lines.

Miller has replaced Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

And House Republicans are not optimistic that Miller will win back any voters.

“There’s no way we gain those voters back in a generation, especially now if they’re going to put guys like Stephen Miller in charge of anything in the White House,” one House Republican told MS NOW. “Stephen Miller is the last step to burning down the Republican Party.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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