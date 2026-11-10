BUSINESS AS USUAL Stephen Miller Hit With Scathing First-Week GOP Backlash Some worry the new White House chief of staff’s elevation could spell the end of the Republican Party. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Stephen Miller is already triggering a Republican revolt in his first week as White House chief of staff, with furious critics warning his deportation obsession could finish off a party still reeling from electoral disaster.

Miller replaced Susie Wiles in the wake of the GOP’s crushing midterm defeat, which left Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress.

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But rather than signaling a course correction, his appointment has convinced some Republicans that President Donald Trump is doubling down on the very policies that drove voters away.

Stephen Miller took over from Susie Wiles. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The architect of Trump’s immigration crackdown, Miller has become synonymous with the administration’s most aggressive efforts to remove migrants and dismantle legal pathways into the United States. His record includes family separations, mass deportations, and efforts to strip immigrants of legal status, even when they have no criminal convictions.

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He has also pushed the boundaries of presidential power, urging Trump to invoke national emergencies to expand executive authority and floating the suspension of habeas corpus—the constitutional safeguard allowing people to challenge their detention.

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Miller has also pushed sweeping legal immunity for ICE agents, even after large-scale protests and political backlash after the Minneapolis killings of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti, which many blame partly for the GOP’s midterm humiliation.

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Against that backdrop, his elevation has left Republicans questioning whether the White House has learned anything from its electoral humiliation.

“Did we not learn?” one former Trump White House official told MS NOW, warning that Miller’s appointment signals the administration has ignored voters’ message.

Stephen Miller accused Renee Good and Alex Pretti of domestic terrorism following their killings by federal agents. Tim Evans/Reuters

The former official said Miller was less concerned with the party’s prospects in 2028 than with fulfilling his own deportation ambitions.

“Stephen is not looking at this politically,” the official said. “He wants to reshape the country and he finally has the keys.”

One House Republican accused Miller’s immigration agenda of driving voters “screaming and yelling away from the Republican Party,” warning to MS NOW that the damage could take a generation to repair.

President Donald Trump announced he was promoting Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff in a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“There’s no way we gain those voters back in a generation, especially now if they’re going to put guys like Stephen Miller in charge of anything in the White House,” the lawmaker told the network. “Stephen Miller is the last step to burning down the Republican Party.”

Another Republican went even further, describing Miller’s appointment as “one of the most disastrous decisions ever made by this president.”

The backlash comes as exit polling showed that nearly six in 10 midterm voters said Trump’s immigration enforcement had gone too far.

The discontent was particularly pronounced in heavily Latino communities that had swung toward Trump in 2024, including South Texas and South Florida.

Trump himself has acknowledged the political damage, conceding in an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes that his deportation crackdown may have overshot and cost Republicans votes. He even briefly floated working with Democrats on immigration reform before abruptly retreating from the idea.

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Miller’s critics see little prospect of compromise under his leadership.

“He does not make deals with people,” a second House Republican told MS NOW, describing Miller as unwilling to negotiate regardless of party.

Meanwhile, current and former Department of Homeland Security officials, House Republicans, and former White House aides told MS NOW they expect Miller’s influence to grow substantially in his new position.

“He wants to get anyone out of the country who he deems is not American,” a former DHS official said.

While Markwayne Mullin leads the Department of Homeland Security and Tom Homan is the deportation czar, Stephen Miller is known as the architect of Trump’s immigration crackdown. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

A current senior DHS official offered an even more damning assessment, questioning whether Miller’s agenda was driven by anything beyond racial exclusion.

“I’m struggling now to figure out what the motivation is beyond the whitewashing, getting rid of brown people,” the official said.

The official warned that Miller appeared determined to push his agenda as far as possible while he still had the power to do so.

“Ultimately, Stephen knows his days are numbered, and he’s going to do his worst with the time he has left.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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