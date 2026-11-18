HARD RESET Murdoch Paper Shreds Trump for Defense of Fallen Tech Boss The Wall Street Journal was less than impressed with Trump’s handling of Jensen Huang’s Chinese spy affair.

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The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal is taking President Donald Trump to task for throwing his weight behind his billionaire pal Jensen Huang amid the ex-Nvidia boss’s spy sex scandal.

Trump has stood firmly by Huang as the uncovered affair snowballed into a national security scandal, including after Huang made a play for a comeback just days after his ouster, calling his affair with a Chinese spy a “serious mistake” in his personal life.

The president subsequently gave Huang his seal of approval, saying the tech mogul had “learned a big lesson” and that he “would certainly not mind” seeing him back in charge of the multitrillion-dollar company.

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The Journal was less than impressed with the 80-year-old president’s eagerness to see Huang return to Nvidia.

U.S. intelligence officials raised concerns with Trump about Huang’s mistress’s suspected ties to Chinese intelligence in October 2025, but the president chose not to take action. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“They both seem to think the mistake was infidelity, and canoodling with a woman who might be a Chinese spy,” the Journal wrote. “Whatever those sins, the real problem is that Nvidia under Mr. Huang seems to have looked the other way as its high-powered AI chips were sent to China in violation of U.S. export controls. That’s the real reason the board can’t take him back without creating enormous liability risk.”

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The Journal then called out the administration for talking out of both sides of its mouth, pointing out that the Commerce Department on Monday finally tightened an export-control loophole allegedly exploited by Nvidia with help from Huang’s suspected spy lover, only for Trump to complain that the restrictions were too tough.

The paper suggested that Trump is wary of upsetting Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he is meeting at the APEC summit in China this week, by cracking down on the loophole.

“I don’t think you want to insult China just before you get there,” Trump said of the restrictions on Monday.

“But how does safeguarding U.S. security insult China?” the Journal asked. “These controls are the law of the land, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made clear on Monday in saying they weren’t adequately enforced.”

The paper invoked Trump’s least favorite president, pointing out that Joe Biden’s administration restricted exports of Nvidia’s high-powered chips before Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick rolled back those limits last year.

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That “allowed Chinese AI companies to access Nvidia’s top-line chips” through companies like the one headed by Huang’s alleged mistress and spy, the Journal said.

Huang was revealed to have an affair with a woman named Alice Huang (no relation), whom U.S. officials believe to be a Chinese intelligence asset. Her Singapore-registered company Megaspeed imported more than $4.6 billion in Nvidia chips after she and Huang began their affair.

“The fall of Jensen Huang is a shame, and it may well harm the AI ecosystem that he built with Nvidia chips and cash,” the Journal wrote. “But Congress gave Commerce authority to impose chip export controls for a good reason. If Mr. Huang can get away with ignoring them, then everybody will think they can.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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