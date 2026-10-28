THE X FACTOR Musk Blasted Over His Lawyer Running for Congress in SpaceX District Chris Gober worked for the world’s richest man’s America PAC. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Elon Musk has come under fire over his lawyer running for Congress in a district where SpaceX and Tesla have based a new project.

Chris Gober is running as a conservative Republican in Texas’ 10th congressional district, home to Terafab, the massive chip-manufacturing joint venture between Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla.

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But his narrative about living the American dream, as he pushes to represent the district between Austin and Houston, noticeably omits his direct legal work for the world’s first trillionaire.

FEC filings show Gober’s firm received more than $2.2 million for legal work for Musk’s American PAC this year and last year alone. It represented Musk and his PAC in a series of lawsuits. He also worked for a close Trump tech ally ahead of the 2024 election.

Democrat Caitlin Rourk launched an ad attacking her GOP opponent Chris Gober over his ties to Elon Musk. Youtube

Now Gober’s Democratic opponent, Caitlin Rourk, is working to keep his Musk ties front and center as voters head to the polls with less than a week to go before Election Day.

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She launched a new 30-second ad this week that highlights Gober’s ties to Musk and accuses one of the world’s richest men of wanting to put his lawyer in Congress.

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“Elon Musk already had MAGA extremist Chris Gober as his lawyer. Now he wants him in Congress,” the ad’s narrator claims.

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“AI-backed super PACS spent nearly $850,000 to help him win the Republican primary, so it’s clear who Chris Gober will serve in Congress, and it’s not us,” it continues.

The American Mission PAC, a pro-AI PAC supporting GOP candidates, spent more than $747,000 in late 2025 and early 2026 to boost him ahead of the primary.

The Daily Beast asked Gober’s campaign for a response to Rourk’s attack.

While Musk’s America PAC has business ties to Gober and the tech giant’s companies are tied to the district, his PAC does not have filings showing it spent money to help the Texas attorney in his congressional race.

Unlike a series of other races playing out in the Lone Star State, the race to fill Texas’ open 10th congressional district seat, currently represented by retiring GOP Rep. Mike McCaul, is considered “Solid Republican,” according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

McCall won the seat by almost 30 points in 2024.

However, Musk’s PAC has spent millions on other Texas races to help Republican candidates. America PAC has spent at least $33 million on efforts to help GOP Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

It has also spent hundreds of thousands to help Republicans in a series of competitive House races in the state.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with President Donald Trump on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The world’s first trillionaire also donated $75 million to the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) PAC, which helps Republican Senate candidates, one day before it transferred the same amount to the Texas PAC, FEC filings show. He also donated $83 million to the PAC on September 23, one day before it again transferred the same amount to the Texas PAC.

However, despite Musk’s millions, Paxton and some House Republican candidates still trail in the polls as Democrats see momentum amid anti-Trump sentiment heading into Election Day.

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