Muslim Stanford Student Struck in Suspected Hate Crime Hit-and-Run Speaks Out
‘ADVOCATE FOR LOVE’
An Arab Muslim student at Stanford University struck in a hit-and-run that authorities are investigating as a hate crime has released a statement about the importance of love and compassion. Abdulwahab Omira was hit on the California campus on Friday afternoon as he was walking to class and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. “As I lay in my hospital bed, grappling with a reality I had never imagined, I reflect on the importance of spreading love, kindness, and compassion in a world that seems to be steadily succumbing to hatred and prejudice,” Omira said, according to CNN. “This ordeal has solidified my resolve to advocate for love, understanding, and inclusivity.” Omira said he recognized the driver as an “individual who had previously shown animosity towards my community” and alleges the man struck him “intentionally.” “His hateful screams of ‘fuck you and your people’ still echo in my ears,” Omira added.