Stanford Hit-and-Run That Injured Muslim Student Probed as Hate Crime
‘F*CK YOU PEOPLE’
California authorities say they’re probing a hit-and-run involving a Muslim student on the campus of Stanford University as a potential hate crime, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday. The incident, which occurred Friday, sent the unnamed student to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim reportedly told police they had made eye contact with the driver of a black SUV before he attempted to mow them down. The victim claimed that the driver then yelled “fuck you people” out of his window before speeding away, the Chronicle reported. The vehicle’s driver had not been arrested or identified by Saturday afternoon, but the victim reportedly described him to cops as being a white man in his 20s “with short dirty-blond hair and a short beard.” There has been an uptick in violent crime against Muslims and Jewish people over the last month amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, but authorities did not indicate if the conflict was thought to be a factor in Friday’s incident.