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Mystery Voice Hijacks Trump Goon’s Live Interview

The awkward audio mishap came a day after a mysterious woman’s giggle interrupted a Trump interview with C-SPAN.

White House National Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett.

Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters

By Lauren Hartley

A mystery voice seemed to disrupt the National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett’s Fox Business interview on Tuesday.

Hassett appeared on the network to discuss the October Consumer Price Index report, which showed inflation continuing to rise in MAGA 2.0.

“Slightly hotter inflation and a virtual certainty, from the market at least, that the Fed raises rates in December,” said host Stuart Varney. “What say you on that?”

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Hassett, who has called the affordability crisis “a myth,” called the October numbers a “disappointing report” and blamed high inflation on high energy and gas prices.

“We had so much good news throughout the year, like lower drug prices and everything that it kept things from heading in the wrong direction or on the wrong trajectory. But right now, the trickle-down from the higher energy prices is definitely very palpable in the data,” Hassett said.

“A little disappointing for you,” Varney remarked.

White House National Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett.

White House National Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett.

Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters

“I think we just switched,” Hassett said, talking over Varney.

“I’m sorry? “There may be a problem there… with the audio,” Varney informed the Trump official.

Varney then played a clip of President Donald Trump talking to reporters about Jensen Huang.

After the video, Varney looked to Hassett to comment, but he was not there.

Donald Trump with lip phone
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“I’m afraid we’ve lost touch with Kevin,” he said. “We have an audio problem we’re working to restore. He may be back in just a moment.”

Hassett nonetheless returns to the show about a minute later.

“I promise I didn’t touch anything,” Hassett laughs awkwardly, raising both hands.

“I thought it might have been the leaf blower behind you, but no, it wasn’t,” said Varney to Hassett, who appears to be standing outside.

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The mysterious interrupting voice in Hassett’s call comes a day after a giggling woman crashed President Donald Trump’s C-SPAN interview.

Trump called into the network shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, when a woman’s laugh could be heard just before he started speaking.

Many speculate the laugh belongs to the president’s favorite White House aide Natalie Harp, who doesn’t stray far from Trump’s side.

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Lauren Hartley
Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern

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