Mystery Giggling Woman Crashes Trump’s Night Call
The woman was in Trump’s ear shortly after 9 p.m.
Speculation is rife over the identity of the woman heard giggling in the background of Donald Trump’s phone call to C-SPAN.
Trump called into the network shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, and a woman’s laughter could be heard shortly before he started speaking.
While the mysterious woman’s identity remains unclear, many have suggested it was Natalie Harp, the president’s favorite White House aide, who is rarely far from the 80-year-old president.
“And it looks like we’ve got a call from the White House,” host Mimi Geerges said while introducing Trump. “Mr. President, welcome to Washington Journal Prime Time.”
“Thank you, Mimi, and good luck with the show. I’ve watched you numerous times, and you do a great job. But good luck with the show.”
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Neither Geerges nor Trump acknowledged the woman who could be heard laughing at the start of the interview.
However, multiple social media users thought they knew who it could be after a clip of the laughter went viral.
“Stephen Miller first day as chief of staff. Natalie Harp audibly giggling as Trump calls into C-SPAN,” foreign policy journalist Laura Rozen posted on X.
Democratic YouTuber Keith Edwards wrote while sharing the clip: “Is that first lady Natalie Harp?”
Political commentator Brian Krassenstein, who has more than 1 million X followers, added: “Is that Natalie Harp giggling in the background or a Chinese Spy.”
The speculation comes after it emerged that Harp—who has been dubbed the “human printer” for following Trump around with a portable printer so she can hand-deliver paper copies of emails, news articles and social media posts—also appears to now be screening his calls.
On midterm Election Night, Politico reporter Dasha Burns called Trump during a live broadcast, hoping the president would pick up and be eager to talk.
“Hi, may I ask who’s calling?” a young woman’s voice, believed to be Harp’s, asked before handing the phone over to Trump.
Harp earns around $150,000 a year as an executive assistant. Trump also gave her a $45,000 cash gift.
Several journalists also told The Independent that their attempts to reach the president around the time of the Nov. 3 elections were screened by a young woman.
In October, The New York Times published a report revealing that Trump uses a private dining room just off the Oval Office to watch television, and that a “spot has been cleared” for Harp to work from when she is not seated behind the president at his desk.
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…