LAUGHING STOCK Mystery Giggling Woman Crashes Trump’s Night Call The woman was in Trump’s ear shortly after 9 p.m.

Speculation is rife over the identity of the woman heard giggling in the background of Donald Trump’s phone call to C-SPAN.

Trump called into the network shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, and a woman’s laughter could be heard shortly before he started speaking.

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While the mysterious woman’s identity remains unclear, many have suggested it was Natalie Harp, the president’s favorite White House aide, who is rarely far from the 80-year-old president.

Social media users have suggested it was Natalie Harp heard laughing on the other end of the line. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“And it looks like we’ve got a call from the White House,” host Mimi Geerges said while introducing Trump. “Mr. President, welcome to Washington Journal Prime Time.”

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“Thank you, Mimi, and good luck with the show. I’ve watched you numerous times, and you do a great job. But good luck with the show.”

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Neither Geerges nor Trump acknowledged the woman who could be heard laughing at the start of the interview.

However, multiple social media users thought they knew who it could be after a clip of the laughter went viral.

“Stephen Miller first day as chief of staff. Natalie Harp audibly giggling as Trump calls into C-SPAN,” foreign policy journalist Laura Rozen posted on X.

Democratic YouTuber Keith Edwards wrote while sharing the clip: “Is that first lady Natalie Harp?”

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein, who has more than 1 million X followers, added: “Is that Natalie Harp giggling in the background or a Chinese Spy.”

Natalie Harp’s obsession with Donald Trump had raised concern with the Secret Service at one point. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The speculation comes after it emerged that Harp—who has been dubbed the “human printer” for following Trump around with a portable printer so she can hand-deliver paper copies of emails, news articles and social media posts—also appears to now be screening his calls.

On midterm Election Night, Politico reporter Dasha Burns called Trump during a live broadcast, hoping the president would pick up and be eager to talk.

“Hi, may I ask who’s calling?” a young woman’s voice, believed to be Harp’s, asked before handing the phone over to Trump.

Harp earns around $150,000 a year as an executive assistant. Trump also gave her a $45,000 cash gift.

Natalie Harp is widely credited with assisting Trump’s frantic social media output. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Several journalists also told The Independent that their attempts to reach the president around the time of the Nov. 3 elections were screened by a young woman.

In October, The New York Times published a report revealing that Trump uses a private dining room just off the Oval Office to watch television, and that a “spot has been cleared” for Harp to work from when she is not seated behind the president at his desk.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

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