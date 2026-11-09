Plot Thickens Over Trumpy Billionaire’s Spy Mistress as New Photos Emerge
The 63-year-old tech honcho is seen in multiple pictures with his much younger flame.
New pictures have emerged showing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with the alleged Chinese spy he had an affair with.
Huang Le, also known as Alice Huang, posted the pictures on her WeChat account. The account has since been disabled, according to the Financial Times.
The young woman, whose age is not known, has been identified in multiple reports as a Chinese intelligence agent who was sent to target Jensen Huang, the 63-year-old CEO and founder of chip giant Nvidia.
The pictures show the pair raising wine glasses in a toast, and seated beside one another smiling. It is unclear when and where the pictures were taken. Others show the pair with unidentified individuals in a conference space.
The Financial Times reports that the pictures showed the pair in Shanghai, California, and Hong Kong.
The New York Times broke the news Sunday that the U.S. intelligence community believed Jensen Huang was having an affair with a Chinese spy.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In a statement, the billionaire, who is worth more than $150 billion, admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife of more than four decades and said he regretted the pain it had caused his family.
“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”
His statement continued: “Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, Nvidia’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully.
New details are emerging about the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang.
According to Bloomberg, Alice Huang met the Nvidia CEO after founding Megaspeed International, which became the largest importer of Nvidia chips in East Asia, buying $4.6 billion worth of products.
Bloomberg reports that authorities in Singapore briefly detained her last year, and her current whereabouts are unknown.
According to the Times, she had been sent by China’s spy agency to infiltrate elite Silicon Valley tech circles to steal secrets about microchips, a key component in powering AI.
The Times reported Sunday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had personally drafted a warning earlier this year to Trump administration officials about Alice Huang’s relationship with Jensen Huang. Alice Huang had been placed under electronic surveillance for allegedly importing chips into China illegally.
The U.S. and China are in an intensifying race to dominate AI and the production of the sophisticated microchips used by the technology.
Jensen Huang is a political ally of President Donald Trump, and a key influence on the president’s tech policy. On Sunday, Trump defended Huang as the allegations of the affair emerged.
“I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what is going on. I’m sure. I hope everything’s fine. He’s done such an incredible job, and so I would certainly hope he’s a fine person, in my opinion,” he said.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…