HA HA HARP? Trump Rambles in Surprise Call to New C-SPAN Show A mysterious female voice was heard laughing before the president spoke.

President Donald Trump, 80, has outed himself as a small-screen lurker who watches C-SPAN to gauge his popularity.

Trump, 80, rambled through a surprise eight-minute call to the first episode of C-SPAN’s flagship call-in show Washington Journal Primetime, shortly after 9 p.m. EST on Monday.

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Just 10 minutes into the launch show, host Mimi Geerges said, “It looks like we’ve got a call from the White House.”

The president was patched in, and an unidentified woman’s voice could be heard laughing on the other end of the line, before there was a click and Trump started speaking.

President Donald Trump phones in to C-SPAN and speaks to host Mimi Geerges. C-SPAN

Neither Trump nor Geerges addressed the unknown voice, although viewers were quick to speculate.

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One X user posted, “Not Natalie giggling in the background. Omg,” referencing Trump’s loyal assistant Natalie Harp, 35.

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Writer Laura Rosen posted on X, “stephen miller first day as chief of staff. natalie harp audibly giggling as trump calls into cspan.”

Republicans Against Trump posted, “Who’s that woman giggling in the background? Is that Natalie?”

Republicans Against Trump weigh in on the mystery C-SPAN voice. Republicans Against Trump/X

The ACYN clipping account shared the laugh, adding “Sounds like an unidentified woman is giggling on Trump’s end during his call to CSPAN.”

An article in The New York Times last month stated that Trump watches TV in his private dining room, located just off the Oval Office, where he also makes his phone calls.

Natalie Harp uses a mobile phone in the Oval Office at the White House in August. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The article also noted that the president has now made space in the same area for his trusty aide Harp to work.

After the mystery laughter was abruptly cut, Trump said, “Well, thank you, Mimi… I’ve watched you numerous times, and you do a great job.”

The host then remarked, “Mr. President, we heard that you like to watch C-SPAN. What do you like to watch?”

“Well, I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are,” Trump explained.

Call-ins are a critical part of C-SPAN’s public affairs programming, allowing viewers, reporters, and officials to speak live with hosts and guests.

“I do OK on there,” Trump bragged. “We have some great Republicans calling in, and I’m not so sure the Democrats are thrilled, but the Republicans seem to be.”

President Donald Trump likes hearing viewers praise him on C-SPAN. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The president then stuck to his usual script of blaming Democrats for illegal border crossings, despite Geerges asking if “hotel workers, waitresses, farm workers” should be deported.

“We certainly haven’t put the same push on them as we have the murderers or drug dealers,” Trump said.

He was also asked about the impeachment vote on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and told that some Republicans may support the move.

“Well, I’ll be disappointed,” Trump said, before the rest of the conversation quickly reverted to his pet topics of the war with Iran and his raid on Venezuela.

Geerges attempted to insert questions into Trump’s monologue, but he kept talking over her.

President Donald Trump rambled about his favorite topics during a C-SPAN interview. Eric Lee/REUTERS

When he was finished, he wound up, “It is my honor to be one of your early calls.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House to ask whether the woman laughing on the call was a White House staffer or a C-SPAN employee.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the full C-SPAN interview on X, calling it “bonkers.”

Rupar wrote that it “began with a woman (not Melania) giggling in the background, continued with him going on a fascist diatribe about Venezuela, and ended with the C-SPAN host gently trying to nudge him off the line mid-psychotic rant.”

Aaron Rupar shares Trump’s “bonkers” C-SPAN interview. Aaron Rupar/X

Elsewhere on Monday, Trump continued his attacks on a regular target from a rival network, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

After the CNN reporter asked him about rogue Republican Thomas Massie’s attempt to impeach Hegseth, Trump snapped at Collins, “Massie’s a loser—just like you’re a loser at CNN! Just like your ratings are a loser. Massie is a loser, stone cold loser!”

Despite Trump’s claims, CNN enjoyed surging ratings on election night, Nov. 3, in the key advertising demographic of 25 to 54-year-olds, compared with his beloved Fox News.

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