TAGGING ALONG Natalie Harp, 35, Skips After Trump, 80, on International Getaway The president’s fiercely loyal assistant is accompanying him overseas again.

Natalie Harp has followed Donald Trump halfway around the world on his latest overseas trip.

The president’s ever-present assistant, 35, was among those who flew with Trump, 80, to the Philippines on Tuesday as he began a trip to Asia that will also take him to China.

Harp appeared on the White House passenger list for Air Force One and, after landing in Manila, Trump headed for Marine One before a series of meetings with Asian leaders.

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Natalie Harp follows Donald Trump into Marine One after landing in the Philippines. White House / screenshot

It is familiar territory for Harp, whose determination to stay close to Trump has become something of a White House obsession.

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The former One America News host has worked for Trump since 2022, and earns $150,000 a year as his executive assistant. Her job includes feeding him printed news articles and helping him post on Truth Social, earning her the nickname “human printer.”

Trump arrives in the Philippines, with Harp close behind. Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

But her access to the president’s social media account is now the subject of a legal fight over a service that charges wealthy subscribers $100,000 a month to see Trump’s posts before everybody else.

Two media organizations, The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, want a federal judge to stop Trump’s aides from publishing messages on his behalf while it operates.

Harp’s relationship with Trump has already produced some eyebrow-raising tales.

Harp and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller board Marine One as the president departs for his trip to the Philippines and China from the White House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In August, the Beast published two letters in which she lavished affection on her boss, describing him as her “Guardian and Protector.” She also once reportedly squeezed herself into the trunk of an SUV after discovering there was no room for her in Trump’s motorcade.

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Harp was among a select group who accompanied Trump when he was sneaked off Air Force One in a catering truck as he was leaving a NATO summit in Turkey in July after a reported Iranian threat. She works from a desk in the president’s private dining room.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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