NEW KID ON THE BLOCK Natalie Harp Shadows Trump’s New Blonde Aide The president’s “human printer” was seen smiling as she walked next to the new press secretary.

President Donald Trump’s ever-present aide stayed close by as the new White House press secretary joined him for a trip to Alaska.

Natalie Harp, 35, was all smiles as she boarded Air Force One alongside Katie Zacharia, 41, on Tuesday en route to Wasilla, where Trump is expected to headline a campaign rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie Harp and Katie Zacharia walked side-by-side to Air Force One. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Harp, the president’s “human printer,” donned a beige coat over a blue floral dress as she walked next to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Zacharia, who were dressed in more muted tones.

President Donald Trump's posse joined him for a trip to Alaska. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Harp earned the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around and fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year as a special assistant and executive assistant to the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-time anchor and host at the right-wing news network One America News began working for Trump in 2022 after crediting Trump’s 2018 Right to Try Act with saving her from stage 2 bone cancer.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Zacharia, meanwhile, made her debut with an awkward 14-minute press briefing Tuesday morning.

Play Video

“I want to thank President Trump for his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work for him for a very long time,” she told the White House press corps. “I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz with energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms thanks to President Trump.”

Zacharia made her mark in MAGAworld as a conservative commentator who regularly appeared on Fox and Newsmax. She snagged the highly coveted White House press secretary gig, vacated by Karoline Leavitt in August, by keeping an eye on Trump’s schedule and making sure she was on-air when he could be watching, according to Politico.

Katie Zacharia took the podium as White House press secretary on Tuesday. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A source told the outlet that Trump became interested in Zacharia as his press secretary after seeing her on TV. She “has been well regarded in the White House,” a person close to Trump said.

But Zacharia’s first day on the job swiftly devolved into a car crash. The new Trump mouthpiece drew flak—even within the White House—for her press briefing marked by awkward poses and uncomfortable smiles. She read prepared remarks and only spent five minutes taking questions from reporters for conservative news outlets.

Katie Zacharia got brutally mocked over her first press briefing. Henry Lake on X

“Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast. Otherwise, she’ll break Scaramucci’s record,” one administration official told MS NOW’s Jake Traylor, referencing Anthony Scaramucci’s notoriously short-lived stint as White House press secretary.

But Zacharia clearly impressed her audience of one, with Trump telling reporters after the briefing, “I thought she was very good.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register