The data analyst looked past the numbers to deliver a verdict on the future of the MAGA movement.

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Data guru Nate Silver has a dire prognosis for Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition.

With controversies swirling around former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s three confirmed affairs (one with an alleged Chinese spy) and Trump’s frequent fealty to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Silver suggested the MAGA era may be over before the president serves out his second term.

President Donald Trump raises his glass in a toast during a state visit banquet luncheon hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2026. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Silver, who predicted Trump’s midterm woes in the months leading up to Election Day, said the 80-year-old president has found himself in an increasingly precarious position.

Nvidia, which was seen as a tentpole of the economy, has lost about $2.2 trillion in market value, according to Forbes. Tech outages across industries have given Americans doomsday-level anxieties. And in a time when more than half of Americans still have a cold view of China, according to Pew Research Center, Trump was seen smiling with and embracing Chinese President Xi Jinping as he landed on the tarmac in Shenzen, China.

“[The Nvidia scandal] is, as we’ve been saying, taking place in much warmer waters, the environment it’s swimming in, is an environment that helped Democrats win the midterm vote by 14 points three weeks ago,” Silver told his Still Counting co-hosts. “Markets have some anxiety about AI… There is potential for some contagion.”

Nvidia stock has dropped dramatically since Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy was exposed. Edgar Su/Edgar Su/REUTERS

He continued, “People classically said, well, when you have a president that’s weak, that’s when China might want to assert itself in Taiwan, a little bit.”

Silver drew a comparison to the 2024 film, The Substance, which depicts an aged TV actress who finds a serum that implants her mind into a younger, alternative self. The woman eventually abuses the serum, and her original body is turned into a perverted mish-mash of appendages and gore.

“The last two years of Trump might be a little like that, there might be some gore here,” Silver said.

Trump physically embraced Jinping upon his arrival in China. Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/REUTERS

A combination of all three elements—AI over-investment, fidelity to Jinping and a historic midterm loss—could be the end of the Trump era, Silver theorized.

“You can know what’s gonna happen, and it still is very gory and takes a long time to play out,” Silver said. “This is really bad for Trump, who already has a 37 percent approval rating… And this is all happening after this 14 point win for Democrats.”

Silver added that the runoff of these effects could prove disastrous for Trump’s underlings, some of whom are seen as the presumptive nominee to carry on the MAGA movement after Trump is termed out.

“No wonder JD Vance is like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll go retire to Ohio and open up a cracker barrel,” Silver said.