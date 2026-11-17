BACK TO BATTLE Trump Launches Fresh Attack Amid Doomsday Fears Hostilities with Iran resumed as Americans grappled with a string of outages. Aaron Favila/via REUTERS

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President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Iran as Americans spiral over a series of sweeping disruptions.

The U.S. attacked an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz “in self-defense” on Tuesday, a U.S. military official confirmed to the Daily Beast.

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The official said the strike was launched in response to aggression from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aimed at U.S. personnel and assets.

Qeshm Island is located in the Strait of Hormuz. Nicolas Economou/REUTERS

“Earlier today, U.S. fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense. The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets,” the official said, without offering specifics on what triggered the strike. “U.S. Central Command remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region.”

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The U.S. struck Iran hours after CENTCOM said that the IRGC launched multiple drones towards American bases in Bahrain, ending a two-month lull in hostilities.

CENTCOM said the drones “were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel.”

U.S. Central Command on X

The latest salvo in Trump’s never-ending war with Iran came just as Americans grew frantic over an unusual series of outages across various sectors, though none of the incidents have been confirmed to be cyberattacks.

Both the National Security Agency and Apple experienced blackouts on Tuesday, along with several financial institutions.

A highly classified network used by the NSA for internal communications went down due to “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” according to a spokesperson.

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“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational, and our ability to defend national security continues,” the spokesperson said. “NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

Apple users, meanwhile, reported issues with iCloud, the App Store, and Apple Pay. The tech giant blamed the glitch on an “internal update.”

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Over the past few days, a massive Microsoft blackout left Americans locked out of Outlook and Teams, a rare nationwide ground stop sent airports into turmoil, and major U.S. banks reported outages.

But none of that seems to bother Trump, who is in Asia to meet with world leaders.

“It’s life, it’s life,” he told reporters during his trip to the Philippines. “When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

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The White House has also tried to allay concerns about a potential threat to the U.S.

“The president always is doing everything he can to make sure that we are safe and secure,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told Newsmax. “And as the vice president said last night, there is no crisis or anything like that for Americans to be worried about.”

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